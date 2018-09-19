Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick abandons Rout’s camp

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a surprise turn of events, Tirtol legislator Rajashree Mallick, who was seen as a confidante of ousted BJD leader Damodar Rout, on Tuesday welcomed the party’s decision to expel the Paradip MLA. Distancing herself from the controversial leader, Mallick and her followers met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and supported the move to remove Rout from BJD.

Expressing shock over the development, the locals including supporters of Rout said in order to secure her place in BJD, Mallick abandoned Paradip MLA.Tirtol block BJD president Basant Mohapatra said without the knowledge of local party leaders, Mallick with a handful of supporters met Naveen to prove her loyalty to the party. “The MLA knows that if she keeps in touch with Rout, her prospects of getting a BJD ticket in next elections will dwindle,” he said.

It was Rout who had backed Mallick when her arch rival and district BJD president Bishnu Das had accused the Tirtol MLA of having links with the dreaded Dhalasamanta brothers.Rout had strongly criticised Das when the latter met Naveen along with his supporters demanding action against Mallick in 2016. Das had accused the Tirtol MLA of being involved in anti-party activities and also claimed that she had links with persons with criminal antecedents.

When Das was making all-out efforts to deny Mallick a BJD ticket from Tirtol and contest from the seat in her place, Rout had supported her and even firmly stood by her side. But now when Rout is facing a crisis, Mallick chose to abandon him for her selfish political gains, said a local BJD worker.

Another BJD worker, Ashok Mohapatra said leaders like Mallick are harmful for the party. “In order to ensure a BJD ticket for herself, she has turned her back on Rout. In future, if she doesn’t get a ticket, she may also raise voice against BJD president Naveen,” he added.

Supporters left out

Paradip: Supporters of Damodar Rout have expressed discontentment over their exclusion from a closed-door meeting of BJD leaders at the residence of local MP Kulamani Samal on Monday.Sources said the meeting was held to discuss future strategies of BJD in Paradip Assembly segment after expulsion of Rout from the party. BJD leaders including MP Samal, Chairman of Paradip Municipality Basant Biswal and urban BJD president Sumant Biswal are planning to strengthen BJD at the grassroots level in Rout’s absence.

Kujang block BJD president Chitranjan Mishra said the meeting at Samal’s residence was held amidst tight security and entry of Rout’s supporters was restricted. “Like many others, I was not invited to the meeting as we have raised our voice against Rout’s illegal expulsion,” Mishra said.

On the other hand, urban BJD president Sumant claimed that no such meeting had taken place.“I had gone to the MP’s residence to invite him for Biswakarma puja and the Municipality Chairman was there for some personal work. Reports of any closed-door meeting are false,” he added.