Five arrested for stripping, parading woman naked in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Five people were arrested on Wednesday for stripping a married woman and parading her naked in Paikarapur village within Bayree police limits here. The accused are Sukdev Malik, Jadu Malik, Kartik Malik, Dipuna Malik and Purna Chandra Malik. The 27-year-old victim, a mother of two, is a former panchayat samiti member, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim with police, a youth, who happens to be her distant relative, used to frequently visit her house. But some local youths were opposed to it.On September 16 night, some youths of the village convened a meeting and summoned the victim. When she reached the meeting venue, the youths stripped her. They also garlanded her with shoes, clicked her nude pictures and paraded her in the village, stated the FIR.

Police said the accused youths had asked the victim to prevent her relative from visiting her house. Basing on the victim’s complaint, police conducted raids at the village and managed to arrest five of the accused.

“The victim has named 16 persons in the FIR. We have arrested five of them and the rest would be nabbed soon,” said investigating officer Amiya Kumar Behera.