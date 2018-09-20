Government nod for 12,865 more housing units in Odisha

By Express News Service

The State Government on Wednesday approved project proposals for construction of 12,865 housing units in different urban local bodies (ULBs) under Odisha Urban Housing Mission. The housing projects were approved by State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee at meeting here chaired by Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

The meeting, which reviewed the progress of housing projects sanctioned earlier, cleared 47 detailed project reports (DPRs) estimated at `383.29 crore. The committee further approved constitution of a State-level technical cell to provide technical assistance for preparation of action plan, coordination, advisory services, execution of the DPRs and early completion of the houses.

Padhi directed the Mission to complete preparation of the action plan for housing to urban poor in all 114 ULBs on saturation mode by end of October, 2018.Construction of around 33,000 houses have been put on fast track in different ULBs in the last four months and around 10,000 houses have been completed. The balance 23,000 are in different stages of completion, said Odisha Urban Housing Mission Director Suresh Chandra Dalai.

Earlier, 204 DPRs were approved for 111 ULBs with a target to construct 59,121 dwelling units. Around 42,000 work orders have been issued to the beneficiaries, 10,000 houses have been completed and 23,332 houses are in different stages of completion, Dalai added. Under the Mission, the beneficiaries are given assistance of `2 lakh each from various schemes through convergence for construction of house. Around `1.5 lakh comes from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and `50,000 additional fund is provided by the State Government. Apart from this, `8,000 is provided under urban sanitation scheme for construction of household toilet.

Over and above this, `10,000 to `20,000 is provided to the beneficiary by State Government as incentive towards completion of construction within 4 and 6 months respectively. Proposal for utilising the services of 119 professionals in city level technical cells also received nod of the committee.