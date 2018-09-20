Odisha man posts woman’s obscene pics, arrested  

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for uploading obscene photos of a married woman on Social media.The accused was identified as Ranjan Kumar Mallik of Kolathal village. Police said Ranjan had come in contact with the victim of neighbouring Rahamba village within Kuakhia police limits some months back. Subsequently, they became friends, fell in love and developed physical relationship. The accused had captured photographs of their intimate moments on his mobile phone.

Last month when the woman refused to continue the relationship, Ranjan threatened to post her intimate photos on social media. When she did not pay any heed to the threat, the accused posted the photos on Facebook and also shared the pictures with the victim’s friends.

On being informed by her friends about the photos, the woman contacted her husband who works outside the State. On Monday, she lodged a complaint with Kuakhia police against Ranjan. Police arrested the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. The cops have also seized the mobile phone of Ranjan. The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.