Home States Odisha

Ruckus in Odisha Assembly session over audit of Biju Yuva Vahini accounts

Amid pandemonium, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo criticised the State Government for misutilising public money to promote Biju Janata Dal for political gain.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The question hour of monsoon session of the Assembly was a wash out for the 10th consecutive day on Wednesday with uproar by members of both opposition and treasury benches forcing repeated adjournments of the House.

As soon as the House assembled for the day and question hour began, Congress and BJP members trooped into the well and created a din by shouting slogans against the State Government. While Congress members protested the non-acceptance of an adjournment notice over deteriorating law and order situation in the State, the BJP legislators created ruckus opposing alleged financial irregularities in the State Government’s Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) programme.

On the other hand, the BJD MLAs raised slogan against objectionable remarks made by friend of a former BJD MP on  the Sun Temple at Konark and Lord Jagannath.Two members of the BJP protested the State Government’s non-cooperation with office of the Accountant General for a special audit into the expenditure under BYV by wearing black jackets.

Amid pandemonium, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo criticised the State Government for misutilising public money to promote Biju Janata Dal for political gain.Though the office of the Accountant General has deputed a team of officers to collect documents from the Sports and Youth Services department for a concurrent audit of Biju Yuva Vahini scheme, the Department expressed its inability to cooperate with the audit team till the Hockey World Cup is over.

Singhdeo said as per the letter of Deputy Accountant General Jyoti Chaurasia to the Secretary of Sports and Youth Services, an audit team headed by senior audit officer Subrat Kumar Nayak has been deputed to collect information about the objective, source of funding, annual allocation and amount of fund released, implementing agency, selection of beneficiaries, measures to maintain transparency and monitoring of the programme.

Maintaining that the audit is proposed by some legislators of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chaurasia said the proposed audit will be undertaken at district, block, Urban Local Body and panchayat level.
Recently, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Singhdeo had met the Principal Accountant General  requesting for a special audit into the State-sponsored BYV and ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ schemes. 
As some members tried to scale the Speaker’s podium, Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House initially till 11.30 am and later till 3 pm as noisy scenes prevailed even after the House reassembled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Biju Yuva Vahini Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina