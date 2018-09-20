Two mentally ill reunite with families in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday reunited two mentally ill men with their parents after several years. As per reports, 58-year-old Rakhi Das of Nilagiri in Balasore had gone somewhere from home in 1999 after he lost his mental balance during Super Cyclone. Despite search, his family failed to find him. After 12 years of wait, his family members considered him dead and performed rituals as per Hindu tradition.

However, he was rescued and admitted to SCB’s Mental Health Institution by a member of a Balasore-based NGO in 2015. “After undergoing treatment for three years, Rakhi recalled his past following which we informed his family,” said Mental Health Institute Director Prof Dr Sarada Prasanna Swain adding that his family members were overwhelmed when they learnt that he is alive and undergoing treatment at SCBMCH.

After getting information, his son Babula Das rushed to the hospital on Saturday and took him home.

Similarly, 22-year-old Pawan Kumar of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, who was suffering from mental illness, disappeared from home six months ago. His family members, who were unaware of his whereabouts considered him dead. However, after getting information, his father Pancharam Chandra reached the hospital and took him home.

Like Rakhi and Pawan, Kaushalya Dei of Jhadapada in Nayagarh and 35-year-old Kalpana of Banki Ratagarh in Cuttack who were undergoing treatment after missing from their homes have been handed over to their families on Wednesday.