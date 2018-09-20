Villagers in Odisha threaten to boycott 2019 poll 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Berhampur and Purosottampur in Tandikula panchayat under Balikuda block of the district have threatened to boycott the 2019 Assembly elections protesting over the merger of two polling booths.As per reports, the district administration recently merged Purosottampur Primary School booth, where the residents of two villages were casting their votes, with Basantpur. This apart, their long-pending demands, including road repair and better civic amenities, are yet to be fulfilled.

They alleged that several village roads have been damaged due to lack of repairing since long. Similarly, at least eight families of Purosottampur village are yet to get electric connection due to the callous attitude of the local administration. Residents of Mathashai, Tihudi, Sarana and Digoda have been deprived of piped water supply, they added.

Tandikula panchayat sarpanch Lokanath Mantri said despite repeated requests to the officials concerned, no step has been taken to provide power supply to these families. As Purosottampur village has less than 500 voters, it was merged with Basantpur polling booth, he added.

They also submitted memoranda to the State Election Commissioner, the Collector and the Balikuda BDO over their demands.Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty said as per guidelines, the district administration took the decision to merge the booths. Each booth should have minimum 1,200 voters and accordingly, 42 booths were merged. Now, the number of booths has been increased from 1,025 to 1,047 in the sub-division, he added.