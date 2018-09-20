Home States Odisha

Villagers in Odisha threaten to boycott 2019 poll 

They alleged that several village roads have been damaged due to lack of repairing since long.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Villagers of Berhampur and Purosottampur in Tandikula panchayat under Balikuda block of the district have threatened to boycott the 2019 Assembly elections protesting over the merger of two polling booths.As per reports, the district administration recently merged Purosottampur Primary School booth, where the residents of two villages were casting their votes, with Basantpur. This apart, their long-pending demands, including road repair and better civic amenities, are yet to be fulfilled.

They alleged that several village roads have been damaged due to lack of repairing since long. Similarly, at least eight families of Purosottampur village are yet to get electric connection due to the callous attitude of the local administration. Residents of Mathashai, Tihudi, Sarana and Digoda have been deprived of piped water supply, they added.

Tandikula panchayat sarpanch Lokanath Mantri said despite repeated requests to the officials concerned, no step has been taken to provide power supply to these families. As Purosottampur village has less than 500 voters, it was merged with Basantpur polling booth, he added.

They also submitted memoranda to the State Election Commissioner, the Collector and the Balikuda BDO over their demands.Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty said as per guidelines, the district administration took the decision to merge the booths. Each booth should have minimum 1,200 voters and accordingly, 42 booths were merged. Now, the number of booths has been increased from 1,025 to 1,047 in the sub-division, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina