Home States Odisha

Villagers to be shifted ahead of missile test in Odisha

As per the compensation package, an adult will get `390 and children `235 each.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Balasore administration will shift people of five hamlets, located close to the test range at Chandipur, prior to the maiden trial of surface-to-surface tactical short range ballistic missile Pralay on Thursday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

At least 4,228 people including 3593 adults and 635 children from 634 families of Khadupahi, Kusumulipahi, Bhimpurpahi, Jaydevkasaba Pahi and Sahaza Nagar Pahi, located within two kms radius of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), will be shifted to two temporary shelters made at Khadupahi upper primary school and Na’mile ghat.

As per the compensation package, an adult will get `390 and children `235 each. The amount includes food expenses of  `75 each. Similarly, `100 will be given for cattle fodder to each household. Shifting of people will start from 6 am.’The new missile with a strike range of 350 km to 500 km is intended to supplement Prithvi systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina