Villagers to be shifted ahead of missile test in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balasore administration will shift people of five hamlets, located close to the test range at Chandipur, prior to the maiden trial of surface-to-surface tactical short range ballistic missile Pralay on Thursday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

At least 4,228 people including 3593 adults and 635 children from 634 families of Khadupahi, Kusumulipahi, Bhimpurpahi, Jaydevkasaba Pahi and Sahaza Nagar Pahi, located within two kms radius of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), will be shifted to two temporary shelters made at Khadupahi upper primary school and Na’mile ghat.

As per the compensation package, an adult will get `390 and children `235 each. The amount includes food expenses of `75 each. Similarly, `100 will be given for cattle fodder to each household. Shifting of people will start from 6 am.’The new missile with a strike range of 350 km to 500 km is intended to supplement Prithvi systems.