Work on Sambalpur subway in Odisha yet to be completed

The total length of the subway will be 30 metres. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Even though the State Government had set a target to complete the work on Limited Height Subway (LHS) to connect Sakhipada with Jagannath Colony in the city by June last year, it is yet to be completed. Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) is working on the LHS while the Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing the approach road on both sides to connect the subway. The casting work on LHS has already been completed and the boxes will be pushed under the railway track. The height of the subway will be 3.250 metres and the width six metres.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9 crore and the State Government has provided the fund for the project. The approach road of around 100 metres is being constructed from Sakhipada side while 80 metres stretch from Jagannath Colony is set to be constructed.The subway will not only reduce the distance to less than 1 km but also ease off traffic congestion in the city.

The railway track was acting as a barrier to connect both the places. At present, residents of Sakhipada are travelling a distance of 5  km to reach Jagannath Colony. The LHS will also help develop an alternative road to connect various places in the city limits. However, the movement of big vehicles would not be possible through the subway.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division-I, Sambalpur, Gouranga Charan Sahu said work on the approach road from Sakhipada is almost complete. The LHS boxes will be pushed under the railway track after completion of the road work. The project has been delayed due to land problem at Jagannath Colony. All the work will be completed by December, he added.

