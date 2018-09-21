2,400 doctor posts vacant in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite claims of the State Government, nearly 1000 primary health centres (PHCs) do not have doctors. Besides, 2,400 posts of doctors are also vacant in the State.

This came to the fore in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP) in the Assembly. Surprisingly, the highest number of 95 hospitals in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik do not have doctors. While tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has 62 vacancies, in Balasore district 57 PHCs do not have doctors.

The reply of the Minister points towards non-existent health delivery system in a majority of districts. While 57 PHCs in Balasore district do not have regular doctors, the vacancies in Sundargarh and Keonjhar stands at 47 and 46. The vacancies in other tribal-dominated districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada are 38, 14, 29 and 28 respectively.

Replying to the question, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Jena said out of the 6,719 sanctioned posts of doctors, 4,314 have been filled up, leaving 2,404 posts vacant. Out of these vacant posts, 273 have been filled up in ad hoc basis while 498 and 24 have been engaged in contract basis and through corpus fund respectively. No efforts have been made to fill up the remaining 1,815 posts.

Jena said out of the 620 sanctioned posts of doctors in ayurvedic hospitals, 399 have been filled up while 221 are vacant. Similarly, in Government homeopathic hospitals out of the 561 sanctioned posts of doctors, 150 are vacant. Odisha has 1,815 allopathic, ayurvedic and homeopathic hospitals.