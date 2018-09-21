Home States Odisha

Agendas for IIIT-Model United Nations revealed

For UNHRC, the agenda will focus on the condition of the Global LGBT Community and will explore the stance of member states on the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The agendas for the Model United Nations at IIIT are out. This year, the MUN will have three segments: UNGA(DISEC); UNHRC and UNSC. The agenda for UNGA (DISEC) will be based on the efficacy of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty.

For UNHRC, the agenda will focus on the condition of the Global LGBT Community and will explore the stance of member states on the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Participants of UNSC will have to deliver their speeches on the sovereignty of member states in a globalised world with special emphasis on the recent developments in the Arab Republic of Syria.

The chairpersons for each session have been finalised. Narayan Sharma, Sanat Puri, Abhishek Patro, Prithviraj Basu and Abhiraj Goswami will chair the different sessions. With the event scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7, the students of IIIT are busy arranging for the same. They have formed an organising team comprising six students. The information related to the MUN are available online.

"We believe that the ability to discuss and attempt to solve the issues plaguing the world stage is a chance everyone must take advantage of, especially the youth.With three committees, we expect the delegates to foster key skills such as research, public speaking, debate and negotiation," said Mehek Khuntia, Secretary General of IIIT-MUN.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 