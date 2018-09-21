Agendas for IIIT-Model United Nations revealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The agendas for the Model United Nations at IIIT are out. This year, the MUN will have three segments: UNGA(DISEC); UNHRC and UNSC. The agenda for UNGA (DISEC) will be based on the efficacy of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty.

For UNHRC, the agenda will focus on the condition of the Global LGBT Community and will explore the stance of member states on the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Participants of UNSC will have to deliver their speeches on the sovereignty of member states in a globalised world with special emphasis on the recent developments in the Arab Republic of Syria.

The chairpersons for each session have been finalised. Narayan Sharma, Sanat Puri, Abhishek Patro, Prithviraj Basu and Abhiraj Goswami will chair the different sessions. With the event scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7, the students of IIIT are busy arranging for the same. They have formed an organising team comprising six students. The information related to the MUN are available online.

"We believe that the ability to discuss and attempt to solve the issues plaguing the world stage is a chance everyone must take advantage of, especially the youth.With three committees, we expect the delegates to foster key skills such as research, public speaking, debate and negotiation," said Mehek Khuntia, Secretary General of IIIT-MUN.