Akash turns journalist in his next

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Actor-turned-politician Akash Das Nayak will be playing the role of a journalist in his upcoming film, 'Herogiri.' In an interview with The City Express, the actor said that the film would be one of his best action movies. "Of late, I don't think such an action movie has been shot in Ollywood. This will feature never-tried-before action sequences....at least I haven't done something like this before."

The actor will be paired opposite Bengali actress Megha Ghosh. The story of the film revolves around a carefree and daring youngster, who goes against all odds for the sake of love. The film is being directed by Ashwin and produced by Satyapriya Behera.

Interestingly, Akash was a student of Journalism in real life. "I had pursued my post graduation in Journalism. However, I never got the opportunity to become a Journalist. In this movie, I am living my unfulfilled dream," he chuckled. The actor revealed that he didn't have to work on his character, thanks to his acquaintance with Journalism.

Recently, the actor celebrated his birthday on September 17 by spending the day at Shree Krishna Old Age Home in city's Tankapani Road area. "Since the past three years, I have been visiting old age homes or orphanages on my birth anniversary. Not just for birthdays, I go to these places on and off to spend some quality time with the inmates. Sometimes, we watch my films together. It makes me happy," he said.

On his birthday, the actor recollected some heart-wrenching stories that he came across at the old age homes. "Once, I had taken the inmates of an old age home to Puri. There was an old woman, who was the happiest among them all for being able to pay a visit to the Srimandir. She was abandoned by her son in Puri. The son had lied that he was taking her to the Jagannath Mandir. He deserted her midway," he shared.

Herogiri is expected to hit the theatres during Diwali. Currently, the movie is at the post-production stage.