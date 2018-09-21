Child bride files plaint against foster mother in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A minor girl of Raygada district who had been rescued from a forced marriage in June this year almost had to undergo the ordeal of returning to her in-laws but for the timely intervention of the district administration on Wednesday.

The girl was staying with her relatives at Naketi and continuing her studies there. On Wednesday, her in-laws along with her foster mother came to the place and tried to forcibly take her to their house at JK Pur but they failed to do so as villagers intervened. The villagers, however, suffered police harassment as the latter did not accept their complaint on the pretext of jurisdiction.

Having no other option, they informed Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and she directed the District Child Protection officers and Child Line to intervene. District Child Protection Officer Ramesh Naik said the girl will be kept in Sudhar Gruha and produced before Child Welfare Committee on Friday. Her education expenses will be borne by the district administration, he added.

The girl, a Class IX residential student of high school in Naketi village under Rayagada block, an orphan was brought up by her foster mother Padma Halua. On June 23, Padma and a kin brought her from school on excuse of buying books.

Midway, they informed her that she was to be married to Padma’s nephew, Binod Khora. She opposed the decision and jumped out of the moving auto twice. But they caught hold of her and solemnised the marriage on June 27.

Receiving information, the school authorities and villagers of Naketi went to JK Pur and informed Chandili police about the illegal marriage. Police rescued the girl from her in-laws house and handed her over to Rayagada Police. Cops, however, took no action against her in-laws and left them with a warning.

On Wednesday again, when the locals went to Rayagada police station to lodge FIR against Padma and the others the police did not accept the complaint and asked them to approach Chandili police station. At Chandili police station, they were asked to return to Rayagada police station as the case took place under its limits.

The harassed villagers then informed Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar who directed the Rayagada Police to accept the complaint and initiate action. In the FIR, the girl alleged that her life was in danger as her foster mother, mother-in-law and other relatives threatened to kill her if she did not return to JK Pur. However, no police action against the accused has been taken so far.