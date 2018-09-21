Home States Odisha

Cyclone Daye makes landfall; Odisha and Andhra Pradesh put on high alert

The MeT centre also warned of gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph along and off south Odisha coast for a few hours.

Published: 21st September 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Daye.( Photo |IMD)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high-velocity wind in several parts of the state.

The cyclonic storm "DAYE" over northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward with a speed of about 23 kmph and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur in the early hours of Friday, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said.

The cyclonic system then lay centred over south Odisha, about 40 km west-northwest of Gopalpur and about 150 km east-southeast of Bhawanipatna, he said.

Biswas said it would continue to move west-northwestward and weaken gradually into a deep depression.

As the cyclonic storm made a landfall, it brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of the state, officials said.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash several places in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till Saturday, the MeT centre said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at some places in Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till the morning of Saturday, it said.

The MeT centre also warned of gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph along and off south Odisha coast for a few hours.

The impact of the cyclonic storm was felt more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

The state government has instructed officials in coastal districts and various departments to be alert to tackle any emergency situation, official sources said.

Danger signs with signal number 3, which warns of surface winds clocking 40-50 kmph, have been hoisted at all ports of Odisha, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting and directed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation and take steps to ensure no loss of life.

He also asked them to arrange adequate relief materials.

The cyclone warning division's (CWD) advisory said the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

There will also be a storm surge of about 0.5 m above astronomical tides and it is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts in Odisha at the time of landfall, it said.

The chief minister asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared.

Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.

The IMD has also predicted damage to thatched hut, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall.

Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.

Reports about damage, if any, were being ascertained, said officials.

As roads and power supply are likely to be affected due to the cyclone, Patnaik asked the departments concerned to take steps in advance to ensure quick restoration works.

He directed that special attention be given to water, electricity supply and hospitals, an official in the CMO said.

Taking the situation into account, the NDRF and the ODRAF have been deployed in different districts.

One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DAYE cyclone Odisha Bay of Bengal Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 