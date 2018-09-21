Home States Odisha

DGP reviews security for PM Modi's Odisha visit

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Talcher and Jharsuguda on September 22.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Talcher and Jharsuguda on September 22. Dr Sharma, who reviewed the security arrangements via video conferencing, asked the officers for deploying adequate forces at strategic locations.

The DGP also instructed the officers to prepare contingency plans, for carrying out adequate patrolling in and around the meeting venues, checking at railway stations, bus stops, busy market places, among other vulnerable places. The officers were also instructed to make proper plans for crowd dispersal after completion of the programmes and bringing the routes from helipad to the venue under CCTV surveillance. The DGP also instructed officers to check hotels and lodgings.

ADG (Modernisation) Vinaytosh Mishra and ADG (Provisioning)   YB Khurania have been deputed at Talcher and Jharsuguda respectively for supervising the security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister’s events there. Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IG (Intelligence) RK Sharma and IG (Law and Order) Amitabh Thakur were also present during the meeting.

During his visit, Modi will lay the stone for revival of Talcher Fertiliser Plant and dedicate the newly-constructed Jharsuguda airport to the Nation. He will also inaugurate a new railway line of MCL between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district. The Prime Minister will also unveil two new coal mines in Sundargarh district.

