Farmers paralyse cooperative banks in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers under the banner of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS) on Thursday paralysed functioning of six branches of the district cooperative central bank over irregular disbursement of crop insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The irate farmers picketed in front of three branches of the bank in Sambalpur besides at Jamankira, Kuchinda and Rengali. The agitators prevented the bank staff from entering into the branches and alleged that several farmers had not received their insurance claims. Advisor of SZKSS Ashok Pradhan said many farmers of the district have received less amount of money compared to their actual insurance claims for the crop loss due to drought in 2017. The irregularities have been found in 33 panchayats, including 12 which were merged with Sambalpur city to make it a municipal corporation in the district, he added.

Some localities, which are now part of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), had suffered 70 per cent crop loss in kharif 2017. However, the affected farmers have received insurance money for 11.4 per cent crop loss. Similar problem was faced by farmers in other areas of the district.