Garbage collection in disarray in Silk City

BERHAMPUR: Despite the best efforts of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the state of cleanliness in the Silk City continues to be in disarray. BeMC has privatised sanitation in 37 of the total 40 Wards and also engaged 40 vehicles for door-to-door collection of waste.

No alternative measures have been put in place in case a garbage collection vehicle fails to turn up. The vehicle assigned for a particular Ward refuses to collect waste of another area, alleged Ram Chandra Padhy of Old Berhampur.

Moreover, the private agency staff, who are collecting garbage from households, refuse to touch waste such as broken glass and discarded iron. Since no place has been identified by the BeMC for dumping of such waste, the public are facing a lot of inconvenience to dispose of these materials, Padhy said.

After introduction of the garbage collection vehicles, the BeMC has removed dustbins placed at different locations in the city. To streamline sanitation, the BeMC had also purchased 40 mobile biometric machines. However, these machines were put to use for hardly a fortnight and have been lying idle since then.

Since more than a year, the civic body has been organising cleanliness drives at different places in the city as part of Swachh Bharat programme. However, several such campaigns have failed due to lack of proper monitoring by BeMC officials, said sources.

The Corporation has also installed more than a dozen toilet kiosks with overhead water tanks. But the tanks are yet to be refilled due to which the toilets are stinking and have become unusable. This apart, unhygienic conditions prevail at the market places of the city. The entire Bada Bazaar, Giri Market and vending zones are in a mess. With waste vegetables lying unattended all over the market in Bada Bazaar, one has to walk cautiously on the stinking slippery corridors, said Samar Kumar Das, a customer who visits the market daily. Though the BeMC officials have been apprised of the situation, no action has been taken so far, alleged the vegetable sellers of the market. Besides, incessant rain for the last one month has covered several roads with mud and slush. In Old Berhampur, roads are in a precarious condition with most of them are dug up for laying pipelines.

Simanchal Panda of Jemadeipentha street said though such a situation has been prevailing for the last around eight months, BeMC authorities are yet to repair the roads.