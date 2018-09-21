Home States Odisha

Headmaster suspended in Odisha over obscene video

The headmaster of a Government-run high school was placed under suspension on Thursday for sending an obscene video to the WhatsApp group of the District Education Office in Kendrapara.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The headmaster of a Government-run high school was placed under suspension on Thursday for sending an obscene video to the WhatsApp group of the District Education Office in Kendrapara.

The obscene video was sent by Akshay Kumar Swain, headmaster of  Nilakantheswar Vidyapeeth at Bhatapara under Rajnagar block on Wednesday. “After inquiry, Swain was placed under suspension. We are contemplating to file a complaint against the headmaster with the police,” said District Education Officer Udayanath Majhi. Swain’s offence comes under Sections 66 (A), 66 (C), 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Section 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be derogatory) of the IPC for which he could be arrested, sources said.

Comments

