India’s lethal ‘Prahaar’ missile launch a success

Hemant Kumar Rout

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Amidst downpour, India successfully test fired surface-to-surface short range tactical ballistic missile, Prahaar, from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Thursday paving the way for its induction.

Mounted on a mobile launcher, the indigenously developed missile was flight tested from the launching complex-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 1.35 pm. “The missile blasted off from a canister, travelled the desired range before zeroing in on the target. All systems functioned normally. The mission achieved a copy book success,” said a defence official.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation, guidance and electro-mechanical actuation systems with latest onboard computer, the missile achieved terminal accuracy of less than 10 metres. It went up vertically and then manoeuvred as coordinated.

“The missile was launched from a road mobile launcher, which can carry six missiles at a time and can be fired in salvo mode in all directions covering the entire azimuth plane. There was not a single degree deviation during the entire flight path,” the official told The New Indian Express.

Having a strike range of 150 km, Prahaar has no parallel in the world in its range category. It fills the vital gap between multi-barrel rocket - Pinaka and medium range ballistic missile - Prithvi. Unlike Prithvi, it can engage multiple targets in different directions.

The missile, capable of carrying different types of warheads, will operate as battle field support system to the Indian Army. It has a greater manoeuvring capability, acceleration and can be deployed in different kinds of terrain making it more effective against strategic targets.

Prior to the test, 4,228 people including 3,593 adults and 635 children from 634 families in five hamlets located within two km radius of the test range were shifted to two temporary shelters. Mariners were also alerted.

Congratulating the DRDO, Army and industries for the successful mission, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The missile will strengthen the country’s defence capabilities,” she said. Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy witnessed the launch.

Fuelled by solid propellant, Prahaar missile is about 7.32 metre-long and its diameter is 420 mm. While its launch weight is about 1.28 tonne, it can carry a pay load of 200 kg. The missile system is developed to provide Indian Army a cost effective, quick reaction, all weather, all terrain, high accurate battle field support tactical system.