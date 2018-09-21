Mission: Books for all

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: What it takes to transform a dilapidated room with crumbling walls into a well-lit and decorated reading space? Ask the students of Sai International School and pat comes the reply: 'the four-step formula of feel-imagine-do-share.' The students of this premium school are on a mission to set up 100 libraries across the State to inculcate reading habit among children from underprivileged backgrounds. Every year, they have been gifting three to four libraries to government schools since 2012. The students aim to donate 50,000 books to various government schools so as to be able to set up 100 libraries. Their initiative has a name too-'Mission: 100 libraries project.'

The first library was built at a government school in Patia in 2012. This was the time when the seeds were sown for the project. Later, it became a part of the school's annual affair when students Ayushi Mohanty, Vishnu Kumar Lohia, Siladitiya Mishra, Chayanika Baidya and Dhruv Didwania launched the mission in 2015.

Under this initiative, the students gift a cupboard with a capacity to shelve 500 books to primary government schools. Half of the shelf is kept reserved for Odia books, while the other half is strictly for English ones. "The students gather books from their localities. You can see their eyes gleaming with joy as they lift up the cupboard, place it inside a storeroom and then start the transformation process. From cleaning to painting the walls, they do everything by themselves," said Meeru Khanna, National Activities Coordinator at SAI International School.

The initiative was launched as a pilot project in 2012 with the title 'Reading Rainbow.' The next year, the students decided to take the project to a memorial school for the deaf. Under this project titled 'a silent wish', they established one more library. Since then, there has been no looking back.

This project is not only about setting libraries. The students imparting training to teachers in the government schools on bookkeeping and record maintenance. They conduct story telling sessions, make library period more interactive and productive as well as tell their counterparts how to inculcate a love for book reading.

The idea to initiate this project was conceived when former President APJ Abdul Kalam visited the school's campus. "In 2012, APJ Abdul Kalam visited our campus. He urged us to do three things in life: plant at least five saplings, educate five children and create a mini-library at home with minimum 20 books. The last suggestion influenced us. We started setting up small libraries at our homes with 20 books. We would collect books from our parents. We slowly increased the number to 200. And, then it increased to 2,000," said Vishnu Kumar Lohia.

The funds for setting up of the libraries are raised through two flagship events of the school. One is an all school fest called Unwind in December, with a footfall of over 25,000 people. It is an all-day event with food, games and fun for the entire family. The second is SAITED. It follows the internationally acclaimed TED Talks format. Internationally renowned speakers from global behemoths such as NASA deliver their speeches on predetermined topics in the fields of Technology, Education and Design. The left over funds, after covering the events overhead, go for the “Mission: 100 Libraries” project.

AI International School has implemented 35 libraries in primary government and schools with students with disabilities in the last five years. With an average of 500 students in each school, it has impacted around 15,000 students so far.