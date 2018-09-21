No roads; people suffer in Badabruti village in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Situated along Telijodi rivulet, Badabruti village of Bagalpur grama panchayat under Kantapada block in Cuttack district has a tale of woes to tell. The village lacks basic facilities while anganwadi centre, a school or even a road to the village a dream.

The villagers walk through muddy waters and a 1.5 km distributary channel, amidst vast tracts of agriculture land to reach Damodarpur village from where they get access to other places. In the absence of a road, health care services remain out of their reach. Ambulances - 108 and 102 - fail to reach the patients in time as a result of which they are carried on cots for long distances.

Two such incidents occurred within a week. On September 17, father of a 16-year-old girl Saraswati Pradhan had to carry her on a cot by wading through knee-deep water as the 108 ambulance could not proceed beyond Damodarpur.

On September 10, a 50-year-old Chhabindra Swain also had to be carried on a cot to 108 ambulance as the vehicle could not reach the village in absence of a road.

The village is inhabited by over 120 people of 12 families who primarily depend on cultivation, mostly vegetable crops, for their livelihood. But, they face an uphill task in transportation of their produce.

Collector Arvind Agarwal, however, is yet to respond to the report.