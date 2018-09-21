NTPC rules out scrapping of Talcher Thermal Power Project stage-III

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government is yet to respond the the Centre’s request for granting approval to NTPC’s 1320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project stage-III, the national thermal power major is confident of soon resolving all issues raised by Odisha.

Ruling out the possibility of scrapping of the project in the event of State refusing to grant necessary clearance till its demands are met, a senior executive of NTPC said Union Minister for Power RK Singh has duly addressed all issues raised by the State Government in his letter to the Chief Minister.

Maintaining that the cost of power (tariff) indicated in the power purchase agreement (PPA) between the State and NTPC is cheaper compared to power now available, NTPC officer said cost of power will increase rapidly.