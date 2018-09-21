Home States Odisha

Odisha cyclone: Heavy rains lash Kalahandi

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that the deep depression would intensify into cyclone by Thursday night.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/PARLAKHEMUNDI/KORAPUT: Administrations of Kalahandi, neighbouring Koraput and Gajapati districts have directed block and panchayat level officials to remain alert to prevent casualties and stock relief materials in the wake of cyclonic storm.

Heavy rains started lashing Kalahandi district since 4 pm on Thursday. Sources said Kalahandi is the main catchment of basins of Tel, Bansadhara, Nagavali and Indravati rivers and incessant rains in the district will impact other parts of the State. Farmers of the district are a worried lot as they have already faced four floods in August alone.

An emergency meeting of different line department officials was held which was presided over by Collector Parag Gavali. BDOs and anganwadi workers have been asked to remain alert and stock dry food items, first aid and medicines. Six senior officials have been deployed in vulnerable blocks to monitor relief and rescue operations.

The Collector has cancelled Moharram holiday of the State Government employees in the district. A team of 22 NDRF personnel reached the district in the evening and they will be deployed in Kesinga, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna. The district administration has also asked Vedanta’s rescue team to be ready for rescue operations if need arises.

Gajapati is one of the five districts that is  likely to be affected by the cyclone. Collector Anupam Saha, in an emergency meeting, chalked out a detailed plan of action to be prepared for all eventualities. Here too, government holiday has been cancelled and BDOs have been asked to keep an eye on the situation. Saha said emergency cell in the collectorate would remain open round the clock and an NDRF team has been stationed in Kasinagar block. He said there is no need for public to panic.In Koraput, fire fighters and ODRAF personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

