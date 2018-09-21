Home States Odisha

Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup: Grand opening ceremony in the offing

The renovated Kalinga Stadium will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the second week of October.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government has planned to set a new benchmark for the inauguration ceremony of any mega sports event during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on November 27.

Nupur Mahajan, who is the creative director, writer and choreographer for the opening ceremony said, “The ceremony will redefine hockey and set a new global benchmark besides creating a new identity for the new and resurgent Odisha.”

It is common knowledge that Odisha is the cradle of hockey, but the State’s rich art, culture and heritage will be showcased during the event. Some of the world’s renowned artists will perform during the two-hour function.

We want to change the stereotype inaugural function with our new concept. The ceremony is likely to be telecast live for an hour. For those who will not be able to go inside the stadium, huge LED screens will be placed outside.

Inauguration of new stadium  

The renovated Kalinga Stadium will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the second week of October.

Both practice and main grounds have been relaid with new blue turf as per the FIH specification and the capacity of the main stadium increased to 15,000. After the addition of two new galleries, the total number of galleries has gone up to four.

Besides four dressing rooms, Press Box, special boxes for Hockey India and FIH officials have been included in the world cup venue. A ‘Hockey Adda’ at the stadium will people interact with legendary hockey players of the country along with local players. An anthem, composed for the Hockey World Cup, will be played during the inauguration function.

Heart Beat for Hockey campaign  1

Bhubaneswar: The “Heart beat for Hockey” was launched at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Thursday. As a part of promotional agenda, the hockey stick at the airport will record the heart beats of any hockey enthusiast one he holds it. Sports lovers can also record their heartbeats on digital platform by logging on to www.heartbeatsforhockey.com and pledge their heartbeat for hockey, said Creator of the ‘Heartbeats for Hockey’ campaign Nupur Mahajan. This will be followed by the ‘Heart Beats for Hockey’ college tour of 100 towns starting from Bhubaneswar on September 25.

Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup

