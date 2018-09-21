Off duty Constable saves man’s life in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:On duty or out of it, a policeman’s job is to protect and save people’s life. It was proved by a GRP Constable at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday.When a passenger approached GRP Constable Balaram Singh, who was returning home after doing his shift at about 10 pm, urging him to take a look at a man who fell unconscious after complaining of chest pain at platform 1, Singh rushed to the spot.

He found an unidentified passenger lying unconscious near the foot over bridge. Wasting no time, the Constable started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) therapy. He performed chest compression, but the passenger did not respond. Then he provided artificial respiration (mouth-to-mouth resuscitation).

“The passenger used to gain consciousness and become unconscious for four to five times while applying CPR procedure on him. I also massaged his hands as part of the therapy. Finally, he was stable after 10 to 15 minutes and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance,” Singh told the newspaper. The man was discharged from the hospital in good health on Thursday morning.

As per medical terms, cardiopulmonary arrest is loss of airway, breathing, or meaningful circulation, and CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compression with artificial ventilation in an effort to manually preserve in tact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

Constable Singh, who joined the service in 2006 and has been attached with Bhubaneswar GRP since 2016, said the life-saving methods he learnt at police training school in Nayagarh in 2011 helped him save a precious life.

On the Constable’s action, Pranabindu Acharya, ADG, Railways said, “We felicitated Balaram Singh for his presence of mind and immediate action that saved a human life,” Commissionerate Police also felicitated Singh for his outstanding work.