Home States Odisha

Special Protection Group team takes stock of security in Odisha

Similarly, IG in SPG MP Gupta, ADG YB Khurania and DIG (NR) SB Bhoi reached the town to review the preparedness.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Jharsuguda on September 22, a team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in the town on Thursday to take stock of security. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built airport here.

In order to fine-tune security arrangements for Modi’s rally from Jharsuguda airport to Amlipali Ground where he will address a public meeting, the SPG team will hold a meeting with the district administration. While the police administration is working overtime to ensure tight security arrangement, BJP workers have left no stone unturned to gain mileage from the PM’s visit.

On Wednesday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, BJP’s national secretary Suresh Pujari and Brajrajnagar MLA Radha Rani Panda visited the town to oversee the arrangements.

Similarly, IG in SPG MP Gupta, ADG YB Khurania and DIG (NR) SB Bhoi reached the town to review the preparedness.Meanwhile, a coordination meeting between police and district administration officials was held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 