Special Protection Group team takes stock of security in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Jharsuguda on September 22, a team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in the town on Thursday to take stock of security. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built airport here.

In order to fine-tune security arrangements for Modi’s rally from Jharsuguda airport to Amlipali Ground where he will address a public meeting, the SPG team will hold a meeting with the district administration. While the police administration is working overtime to ensure tight security arrangement, BJP workers have left no stone unturned to gain mileage from the PM’s visit.

On Wednesday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, BJP’s national secretary Suresh Pujari and Brajrajnagar MLA Radha Rani Panda visited the town to oversee the arrangements.

Similarly, IG in SPG MP Gupta, ADG YB Khurania and DIG (NR) SB Bhoi reached the town to review the preparedness.Meanwhile, a coordination meeting between police and district administration officials was held.