Home States Odisha

State targets leprosy-free Odisha by 2020

Speaking at a workshop of CDMOs and District Programme Officers (DPMs), the Health Secretary stressed on collective efforts to make Odisha leprosy free by March 2020.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda has asked health officials  to scale up awareness drive and identification of leprosy affected people in the districts where the prevalence rate is high.

Speaking at a workshop of CDMOs and District Programme Officers (DPMs), the Health Secretary stressed on collective efforts to make Odisha leprosy free by March 2020.

“Several initiatives have been undertaken to reduce grade-II disability cases due to leprosy in the State. We have to achieve the target of less than one case per 10 lakh population by October 2, 2019,” he said.
The prevalence rate of leprosy in the State was 121.4 per 10,000 population during 1982-83 and it came down to 0.65 during 2006-07 due to successful implementation of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). But, the prevalence rate slowly went up making it to 1.24 by end of March.
As many as 8004 new cases were found in 2014-15, followed by 10,174 cases in 2015-16, 10,045 in 2016-17, 9576 in 2017-18 and 2252 till July this year.

Twelve districts - Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Puri, Bhadrak, Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar (Khurda) have already achieved it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 