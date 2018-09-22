Home States Odisha

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium holds temple reform talks in Odisha

Subramanium, who arrived at Puri on Thursday night, visited the 12th century shrine at about 5.25 am on Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium with Puri Sankaracharya | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium on Friday held discussions with Sankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peeth Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati and other stakeholders over reforms in Jagannath temple.

Subramanium, who arrived at Puri on Thursday night, visited the 12th century shrine at about 5.25 am on Friday. After waiting patiently for Mangal Arati which was delayed by two hours, he offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings and surprisingly, even paid Dakshina to the servitor.Later at around 10 am, the amicus curiae went to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office where SJTA Chief Administrator PK Mohapatra explained to him about the record of rights (RoR) of the servitors and its effectiveness.

Mohapatra also informed Subramanium that of the 12 reform proposals suggested in the interim judgment of the apex court, consensus was reached on nine points. However, the proposals to abolish hereditary rights of servitors, end collection of Dakshina and donation by servitors and amendment to the existing Sri Jagannath Temple Act were being opposed.

The three-member panel comprising Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment department S C Mahapatra, managing body member Mahimohan Tripathy  and IG of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi, who visited Tirupati, Akshardham and other important shrines of the country as per the direction of the apex court, informed the amicus curiae that Puri temple is unique and its traditions are different from other temples.

The panel advocated against abolition of hereditary rights of servitors and reduction of the number of servitors. It also pleaded for introduction of queue system in the temple at the earliest.The amicus curiae also held talks with District Magistrate and Collector Jyotiprakash Das and SP Sarthak Sarangi for over two hours. Later in the afternoon, he met the Puri Sankaracharya and had a closed door meeting with the seer for over an hour.

Following the meeting, Subramanium said the seer apprised him about the prevailing traditions and rituals in the Jagannath temple and suggested to bring some reforms.Later in the night, the amicus curiae held discussions with the Secretary of the Law department and district judge Ambuj Mohan Das. Subramanium is scheduled to meet Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb on Saturday. He is also likely to meet the temple managing committee and interact with the Chhatisha Nijog.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash