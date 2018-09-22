Baripada town in Odisha inundated after heavy rains

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: THE fear of flood looms large in Mayurbhanj district as Budhabalanga river is swelling following deep depression-induced heavy rains for the last two days. Residents of five Wards in Baripada Municipality are spending sleepless nights after the town was flooded with rainwater.

Locals of Madhuban Ward said if the rain continues to lash for the next 24 hours, Jarali and Sarali rivers, which bring in rain water into Budhabalanga, passing through the town, will inundate five Wards. Rainwater also submerged paddy crop in low-lying farmlands located close to Madhuban bridge.

Bikram Keshari Jena, secretary of Madhuban Development Committee, said residents of the town have been demanding a proper drainage plan for the four tributaries of Budhabalanga river to keep flood threats at bay.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a damaged wall of her house collapsed on her at Jadida village in Badasahi block on Thursday night.

The District Emergency Office sources said water in Budhabalanga at Astia was flowing at 26.02 metres against the red mark of 30.92 metres. While Udala block received highest rainfall of 186.08 mm, the average rainfall in 26 blocks was 79.64 mm.

Low-lying areas waterlogged

Balasore: Several villages in low-lying areas of the district were waterlogged due to incessant rains on Friday. District Emergency Officer Kamal Lochan Patra said the district has received total rainfall of 1,349.09 mm while the town witnessed 184 mm. There was no flood threat in Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers passing through the district, he added.