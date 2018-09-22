Home States Odisha

Baripada town in Odisha inundated after heavy rains

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a damaged wall of her house collapsed on her at Jadida village in Badasahi block on Thursday night.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: THE fear of flood looms large in Mayurbhanj district as Budhabalanga river is swelling following deep depression-induced heavy rains for the last two days. Residents of five Wards in Baripada Municipality are spending sleepless nights after the town was flooded with rainwater.

Locals of Madhuban Ward said if the rain continues to lash for the next 24 hours, Jarali and Sarali rivers, which bring in rain water into Budhabalanga, passing through the town, will inundate five Wards. Rainwater also submerged paddy crop in low-lying farmlands located close to Madhuban bridge.
Bikram Keshari Jena, secretary of Madhuban Development Committee, said residents of the town have been demanding a proper drainage plan for the four tributaries of Budhabalanga river to keep flood threats at bay.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a damaged wall of her house collapsed on her at Jadida village in Badasahi block on Thursday night.

The District Emergency Office sources said water in Budhabalanga at Astia was flowing at 26.02 metres against the red mark of 30.92 metres. While Udala block received highest rainfall of 186.08 mm, the average rainfall in 26 blocks was 79.64 mm.

Low-lying areas waterlogged

Balasore: Several villages in low-lying areas of the district were waterlogged due to incessant rains on Friday. District Emergency Officer Kamal Lochan Patra said the district has received total rainfall of 1,349.09 mm while the town witnessed 184 mm. There was no flood threat in Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers passing through the district, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash