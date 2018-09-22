Home States Odisha

New species of horseshoe crab discovered along Odisha coast

In 1997, the Government declared Kendrapara’s Gahiramatha beach, known as the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridleys, as a turtle sanctuary to protect the sea turtles.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sumedha Chinnari holding a pair of the new species of horseshoe crab | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A new horseshoe crab species has been found along the Odisha coast. Marine biologist of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa Sumedha Chinnari recently discovered the new species from a creek near Bay of Bengal in the State.

“We found a rare and new horseshoe crab species along Odisha coast three months back during our research on the marine species. Since more research is underway, we have not disclosed the location from where the new species has been found,” said Chinnari over telephone from Goa.

The NIO biologist further informed that two types of horseshoe crabs - T. gigas and C. rotundicauda - existed in India before the discovery of the new species. The common natural habitat for C. rotundicauda is muddy and brackish areas. Similarly, T. gigas can be found in sandy to muddy areas, she said.

The spawning activity of horseshoe crabs was influenced by several environmental factors such as salinity and temperature. Senior scientists of NIO are examining the molecular biology and taxonomy of the new species, said Chinnari.

The Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2009 declared the horseshoe crab as an endangered species and included it in the IV Schedule of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Now, catching and killing horseshoe crab is an offence.

The biologist said scientists of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are doing research to detect primitive life on faraway planets, including Mars, by using the blood of horseshoe crab. The crabs are on the verge of extinction in countries like Japan, Indonesia and the US. But in India, particularly along Odisha coast, it has a sizeable population, she said and added that due to beach armouring, construction of sea walls and stone packing of beaches in the State, the population of horseshoe crab is dwindling rapidly as the marine species is not getting enough space for laying eggs and mating.

In 1997, the Government declared Kendrapara’s Gahiramatha beach, known as the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridleys, as a turtle sanctuary to protect the sea turtles.It is high time the Government declared the abode of horseshoe crabs as a sanctuary to protect the species, Chinnari added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash