Odisha start-up selected for global fellowship

A Start-up from Odisha has been selected for eFounders Fellowship, a joint venture of Alibaba Business School and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Startup Grozip will get support of sustainable development and will be mentored by Alibaba Founder Jack Ma among other leaders from the Chinese multinational conglomerate.The fellowship programme is aimed at identifying and selecting high-potential entrepreneurs who can become industry champions and builders of a new e-commerce ecosystem.

It will also empower the participants to not only apply the acquired knowledge in their home countries but also mobilise and inspire others to embrace the new economic paradigm and create a local community of e-commerce champions.

Grozip is a technology-focused app based on demand local delivery company facilitating B2B and B2C delivery in major cities of the country. It helps vendors to solve their delivery hassles and increase sales besides helping them reach out to more customers through the technology platform.

Founder and CEO of Grozip Ananda Kumar Mishra said it is a proud moment in the startup history of Odisha to represent in the global forum and make the State proud.“We would be happy to share our impact on how we have built the local delivery in Tier II and III markets in the country. We have launched milk tech with milk subscription model for better customer stickiness and brand loyalty,” he added.

