PM Narendra Modi to unveil new airport, fertiliser plant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday to launch different projects in two districts.The Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of Talcher Fertiliser Plant at Talcher. This is the first plant in India which will have a coal gasification-based fertiliser unit.

In addition to fertiliser, the plant will also produce natural gas, thereby contributing to the country’s energy requirements.The Prime Minister will then travel to Jharsuguda where he will inaugurate the Jharsuguda airport. The airport will bring Western Odisha on the aviation map of India and facilitate regional air connectivity through UDAN scheme.

He will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.Modi tweeted about his visit: “I look forward to being with my sisters and brothers of Odisha tomorrow. I would visit Talcher to join the programme marking the commencement of work in Talcher Fertiliser Plant. I will also be in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the local airport,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik has criticised the visit of the Prime Minister saying that no development happens anywhere by laying foundation stones only. Proper planning and implementation are needed for this, Patnaik said and added that in the last four years of Modi’s rule there has been no development in any sector.Many villages in the country have no road connectivity, no health care facilities, no education and Odisha is lagging far behind in all these, he said.

The BJD, however, maintained that Jharsuguda airport has become a reality because of the State Government’s sincerity and efforts of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to connect Western Odisha with the wider world through air connectivity.

The State Government has provided 118.75 acres of land free of cost and spent `75 crore from its own resources for the airport, BJD State secretary Bijay Nayak said and added a proposal has been submitted to name the airport as Veer Surendra Sai airport.