Three held with fake notes in Odisha

Sources said on September 12, Rajendra had purchased goats from one Dhaniram Naik by paying Rs 40,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 notes.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:01 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/KENDRAPARA:Dharamgarh police on Friday arrested two persons for circulating counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500.They are Rajendra Bhoi of Kutru village and Kulamani Naik of Gadiajore. The cops also seized 34 fake Rs 500 notes from the duo.

Sources said on September 12, Rajendra had purchased goats from one Dhaniram Naik by paying Rs 40,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 notes. Later, the goat trader went to buy grocery from a shop and while making payment, he came to know that the currency notes were fake.

On being advised by villagers, Dhaniram laid a trap and accordingly, called Rajendra and offered to sell the rest of his goats and sheep. When the accused arrived, villagers caught him and reported the matter to Dharamgarh police. During interrogation, Rajendra revealed that Kulamani was also involved in circulating the fake notes.

Police raided the houses of the duo and recovered 34 counterfeit Rs 500 notes. Investigation is on to ascertain the source from where the accused procured the fake currency notes, police said.In a separate incident in Kendrapara district, Rajnagar police arrested a 37-year-old man with counterfeit currency notes in the denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 500 worth  Rs 1,100 from the seaside village of Saradaprasad on Thursday night.

He was identified as Sk Rabiul Hussein. The accused was trying to circulate the fake notes in the local markets at Rajnagar when he was caught, said police.

