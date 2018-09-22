Home States Odisha

Water-logging woes of Cuttack far from over

More than a month after district Collector Arvind Agarwal directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to undertake drain desilting work, the orders are yet to be implemented.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:06 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than a month after district Collector Arvind Agarwal directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to undertake drain desilting work, the orders are yet to be implemented.

On August 19, Agarwal had taken stock of draining capacity of Matrubhawan sluice gate and other major surface drains in the city along with different line department officials and observed a decline in draining capacity due to non-execution of desilting work at the sluice gate for the last several years. Agarwal had directed Corporation authorities to clean the silt within 7 days by using long boom dozer and excavator.
With persistent waterlogging giving the residents difficult times even after a light shower, the newly-joined Collector had asked CMC to execute drain-desilting work which the Millennium City has been facing since long due to clogged drains.

The civic body was also directed to clean the major surface drains in the city by adopting advanced mechanism to enhance the capacity for smooth discharge of storm and waste water.Beside instructing to chalk out a permanent solution to the water-logging problem at Roxi Lane, the newly-posted Collector had also directed CMC authorities to submit the details of the drainage system and network of the entire city.
Agarwal had also instructed to review the works executed with all concerned line department officials on every Tuesday at 7 pm.

The move of the administration had raised hope among the citizens about respite from persistent water-logging problem. But, all their hopes were dashed as neither the Corporation carried out Collector’s direction nor the Collector reviewed the works executed so far.

