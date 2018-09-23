Home States Odisha

Ailing man carried on cot for two km in Odisha

A 65-year-old man, who suffered from chest pain, had to be carried in a cot for two km to reach an 108 ambulance in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 65-year-old man, who suffered from chest pain, had to be carried in a cot for two km to reach an 108 ambulance in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

Nanda Manual of Pala village under Karanjamala Panchayat suffered from acute chest pain in the morning. His wife and neighbours called up the 108 ambulance system, which came from Basudevpur community health centre (CHC). However, the ambulance had to stop two km away from the village in the approach road.

With no alternative, the neighbours had to carry Nanda on a cot to the ambulance, which took him to Basudevpur CHC. From there, he was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.A month back, another person of the area died as he did not receive medical help on time. He had suffered from snake bite and the ambulance could not reach his village in the absence of an all-weather road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival