Ailing man carried on cot for two km in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 65-year-old man, who suffered from chest pain, had to be carried in a cot for two km to reach an 108 ambulance in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

Nanda Manual of Pala village under Karanjamala Panchayat suffered from acute chest pain in the morning. His wife and neighbours called up the 108 ambulance system, which came from Basudevpur community health centre (CHC). However, the ambulance had to stop two km away from the village in the approach road.

With no alternative, the neighbours had to carry Nanda on a cot to the ambulance, which took him to Basudevpur CHC. From there, he was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.A month back, another person of the area died as he did not receive medical help on time. He had suffered from snake bite and the ambulance could not reach his village in the absence of an all-weather road.