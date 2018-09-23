Baby stolen from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-day-old baby was suspected to have been stolen from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday.

Jyoti Nahak of R Narayanpur village in Kabisuryanagar, the complainant, had delivered a baby girl at the hospital two days back. On Saturday, the baby was taken to outdoor by her grandmother for immunisation. Soon after, a woman approached her and said she was a volunteer working for the hospital. The woman offered to take the baby for immunisation and asked her to get ticket from the counter. However, when she returned with the ticket, she found the woman had disappeared. Later, she informed the police who are yet to trace the baby.

Later, Congress members led by Ganjam working president Dipak Patnaik and Youth president Biswajit Patra lodged an FIR with Baidyanathpur police in this regard. Alleging the lapses of hospital authorities led to the theft, they urged the police to initiate action against the officials concerned and trace the newborn.

Meanwhile, miscreants ransacked the new academic block of MKCGMCH despite deployment of private security.