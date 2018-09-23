Baitarani river crosses red mark in Jajpur district of Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BARIPADA: Heavy rainfall for the last four days has led to rise in water level of Baitarani river flowing through Jajpur district.At 6 pm on Saturday, the river was flowing at 18.11 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres at Akhuapada. The river was also flowing above danger level in Anandapur in neighbouring Keonjhar district.

Flood water of the river gushed into five villages of Dasarathapur block on Saturday evening, inundating agricultural fields and low lying areas. Water level in Baitarani is expected to rise further as heavy rain lashed the upper catchment areas of the river.Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers are also in spate. The district recorded an average of 280 mm in the last 48 hours.

In Mayurbhanj district, water started receding from rivers Budhabalanga, Suno, Deo, Gongahar, Sanja, Katara and Jambhira, but many areas in Udala, Kaptipada, Barasahi, Moroda, Bangriposhi and Gopalbandhunagar are still waterlogged.Owing to deep depression and cyclonic storm, the district received heavy rainfall for three days. A minor boy of Mahishasuri village under Badakhaladi gram panchayat is feared drowned. On Saturday, he had gone to the banks of Suno river to see the water level when he slipped and he was swept away in the water current. He has been identified as Bapun Majhi (14).

Vehicular communication between Balasore, Baisinga, Barasahi and Udala besides, Barasahi and Kuamora that was snapped as rain water flowed 3 feet above the roads, was restored on Saturday.

Six families of Sriramchandrapur village under Gopabandhunagar block were shifted to Project Primary School of Hatanuagaon village when water level in Kala dam rose. The families have been provided cooked food by the district administration.

As many as eight villages under Salagaon and Mangovindpur gram panchayats under Barasahi block, 11 villages under Gopabandhunagar block, seven villages in Moroda block, five villages under Bangiriposi block, seven villages in Udala block and five in Kaptipada block were severely affected. No casualty has been reported so far.