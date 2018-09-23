Commuters caught in traffic jam as PM Modi lands in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER: It was a tiring Saturday for thousands of commuters who were caught in traffic snarls as the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and VVIP delegates landed in Talcher for foundation laying ceremony of the fertiliser plant.

Routes leading to the fertiliser plant were shut in the morning briefly and vehicles were diverted to ensure that the delegates’ motorcade passed smoothly.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the routes linking Talcher, Kukudang, Angul and the plant. Daily commuters were the worst hit as they were caught in serpentine queues of cars and public transport during peak rush hours.Traffic was normal after three to four hours following the intervention of police.