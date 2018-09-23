Minor raped, killed in Kandhamal district of Odisha 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevails in Kotogarh town in Kandhamal district following the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl on Saturday. The victim, who was a student of class IV of Project UP School, had left her house at Hatapada street to take bath at the nearby nullah but did not return. Her parents started a search and lodged a complaint with the police.

Later, in the evening, some villagers found the girl's body in a field. Injury marks on the body suggested the victim was raped and then killed. However, it is not yet confirmed. Police rushed to the spot and seized the body and during investigation detained one Gagan Nayak (30) for questioning.

As news of the incident spread, locals blocked the State Highway passing through the town and demanded stringent punishment for the culprit and closure of liquor shops in the area. The blockade was lifted after the local administration intervened and pacified the agitators.