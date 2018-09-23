Online workflow-based system for land issues in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is developing an online workflow-based management information system for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.The comprehensive integrated land records management system will enable seamless flow of information and maintain transparency between different government entities. The new management system would include computerisation of land records and associate processes, web enabled services to common citizen, integration of different processes and computerisation of registration process.

A Revenue Department official said the new management system would incorporate social impact assessment study for all projects related to industry, mining, works and railways as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLAR&R) Act.

“It will integrate land records data base for RoR linking, which will eliminate huge amount of document scanning and uploading and have facility for linking of e-registration through web services for bench mark valuation of lands,” he informed.

Other features of the management system include SMS and e-mail to communicate tenants, dash board of key performance indicators to the user department, uploading of documents like project plan, map, government approvals, notifications and direct benefit transfer for cashless transaction besides facility for public grievance and feedback.

Apart from this, activity diagram of land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement along with social impact assessment will be added to the land records management system.“The online workflow-based system will cover all features of land acquisition and R&R as per the first schedule (compensation for land owners), second schedule (elements of R&R entitlements for all affected families) and third schedule (provision of infrastructure amenities) of the RFCTLAR&R Act,” the officials added.National Informatics Centre, Bhubaneswar has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing the management system by this month end. It is scheduled to be launched on October 1.