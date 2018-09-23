Home States Odisha

Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel favours hereditary rights of temple servitors 

The SJTA chief said the amicus curiae advised that the Hundi be relocated so that devotees can access it with ease.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Court-appointed amicus curiae at a meeting with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam discussed issues related to Sri Jagannath temple reforms at a meeting with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at the latter’s palace here on Saturday. The two held discussions on temple reforms as directed by the apex court in the one-to-one meeting that lasted two hours. Later, Subramaniam attended the temple managing body meeting and deliberated on the 12-point reforms as mentioned in the interim judgment of the Supreme Court.

SJTA chief administrator P K Mohapatra told mediapersons that the managing body impressed upon the amicus curiae that the three-member panel appointed by the apex court had suggested not to abolish the hereditary rights of the servitors. He said the panel suggested to reduce the number of servitors in the temple. Mohapatra said it was suggested that servitors axed in the process be duly compensated.

Besides, it was was also resolved to stop collection of ‘dakshina’ from devotees by the servitors. It was suggested that the nijogs (association of various sects of servitors) be allowed to open their offices outside the 12th century shrine. Mohapatra said the panel was of the view that the temple kitchen be brought under the control of SJTA and cooks be allotted the hearths on yearly lease basis. The panel noted that there should be no provision for VVIP ‘darshan’ at the temple.

The SJTA chief said the amicus curiae advised that the Hundi be relocated so that devotees can access it with ease. He said the managing body resolved to instal four additional donation boxes at the four gates of the temple.

Mohapatra said a queue system would soon be introduced at the temple and all devotees would be allowed to enter the temple through Singhadwar and exit from the three other gates.Subramaniam told the managing body that he would place his report before the apex court soon. The amicus curiae also met Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and local legislator Maheswar Mohanty and members of the Chhattisha Nijog.

Temple kitchen under SJTA
The meeting resolved to stop collection of ‘dakshina’ from devotees by the servitors.
It was suggested that the nijogs be allowed to open their offices outside the 12th century shrine.
The panel was of the view that the temple kitchen be brought under the control of SJTA

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple Gopal Subramaniam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival