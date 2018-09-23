Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel favours hereditary rights of temple servitors 

By Express News Service

PURI: Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam discussed issues related to Sri Jagannath temple reforms at a meeting with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at the latter’s palace here on Saturday. The two held discussions on temple reforms as directed by the apex court in the one-to-one meeting that lasted two hours. Later, Subramaniam attended the temple managing body meeting and deliberated on the 12-point reforms as mentioned in the interim judgment of the Supreme Court.

SJTA chief administrator P K Mohapatra told mediapersons that the managing body impressed upon the amicus curiae that the three-member panel appointed by the apex court had suggested not to abolish the hereditary rights of the servitors. He said the panel suggested to reduce the number of servitors in the temple. Mohapatra said it was suggested that servitors axed in the process be duly compensated.

Besides, it was was also resolved to stop collection of ‘dakshina’ from devotees by the servitors. It was suggested that the nijogs (association of various sects of servitors) be allowed to open their offices outside the 12th century shrine. Mohapatra said the panel was of the view that the temple kitchen be brought under the control of SJTA and cooks be allotted the hearths on yearly lease basis. The panel noted that there should be no provision for VVIP ‘darshan’ at the temple.

The SJTA chief said the amicus curiae advised that the Hundi be relocated so that devotees can access it with ease. He said the managing body resolved to instal four additional donation boxes at the four gates of the temple.

Mohapatra said a queue system would soon be introduced at the temple and all devotees would be allowed to enter the temple through Singhadwar and exit from the three other gates.Subramaniam told the managing body that he would place his report before the apex court soon. The amicus curiae also met Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and local legislator Maheswar Mohanty and members of the Chhattisha Nijog.

