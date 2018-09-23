Villagers in Simanbadi solve water problem on their own

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: IN a rare community-driven initiative, residents of a nondescript village of Simanbadi in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district have solved their perennial problem of water crisis by laying a half km temporary canal to irrigate their farmland.

The move came after the Government officials failed to provide irrigation. The village, inhabited by 80 families with a population of 400, had been facing difficulty in getting water for irrigation for years due to a hillock situated between the village and the water source. The villagers mostly depend on cultivation. Despite several appeals to various authorities and elected representatives, no action was taken to resolve their issue.

Eager to tackle the problem, some local youths, led by Bimal Kumar Pradhan and Premchandra Pradhan, convened a meeting with the villagers and decided to bring water on their own from the nearby water source to their farm fields. Demands to set up an irrigation project had been raised several times in the past without any response from the administration.

Without waiting for help from the district administration, the villagers, including women and children, came forward and constructed a 500-metre long canal. Due to their combined effort, the villagers could bring water to their farm land which used to remain almost dried up."After surveying the area, we persuaded the villagers to dig up a temporary canal. Initially, the villagers were reluctant, but later they started digging from the hillock to the village. After a month's hardwork, we got the result and water started flowing to their farmland," said Bimal.

"All the farmers of the village joined hands to dig the canal as our crops were getting affected due to water scarcity. We are hopeful of a good yield now as our farmland received water," said a villager.