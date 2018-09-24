Home States Odisha

Cleanliness drive ahead of plastic ban

Participating in the cleanliness drive at Ambedkar Square, hockey icon and former Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey said harmful plastic products are a threat to the environment and all living beings.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the ban on plastic products from October 2, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive under the ‘Plastic Free- Sambhav’ campaign between Ambedkar Square and Daily Market.

Participating in the cleanliness drive at Ambedkar Square, hockey icon and former Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey said harmful plastic products are a threat to the environment and all living beings. Tirkey said hazardous plastic products also pose hurdle in segregation of domestic waste and their management. He stressed the need for community participation to ensure success of plastic ban, as proposed by the State Government.

RMC Commissioner and RSCL Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda reiterated the commitment to ban single use plastic products of below 50 microns including thin polythene bag, cup, glass, plate, spoon and small water bottles containing below 500 ml from October 2. She exhorted all denizens to refrain from using harmful plastic products and help build a healthy environment free of hazardous plastic waste.
The cleanliness drive with the slogan ‘Swachchhata Hi Seva’ proceeded through the main road to Daily Market educating people on the proposed ban and harmful effects of hazardous plastic products. Shop-keepers were exhorted to stop use of harmful plastic products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Smart City Ltd Rourkela Municipal Corporation plastic ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival