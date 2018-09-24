Cleanliness drive ahead of plastic ban

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the ban on plastic products from October 2, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive under the ‘Plastic Free- Sambhav’ campaign between Ambedkar Square and Daily Market.

Participating in the cleanliness drive at Ambedkar Square, hockey icon and former Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey said harmful plastic products are a threat to the environment and all living beings. Tirkey said hazardous plastic products also pose hurdle in segregation of domestic waste and their management. He stressed the need for community participation to ensure success of plastic ban, as proposed by the State Government.

RMC Commissioner and RSCL Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda reiterated the commitment to ban single use plastic products of below 50 microns including thin polythene bag, cup, glass, plate, spoon and small water bottles containing below 500 ml from October 2. She exhorted all denizens to refrain from using harmful plastic products and help build a healthy environment free of hazardous plastic waste.

The cleanliness drive with the slogan ‘Swachchhata Hi Seva’ proceeded through the main road to Daily Market educating people on the proposed ban and harmful effects of hazardous plastic products. Shop-keepers were exhorted to stop use of harmful plastic products.