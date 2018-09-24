Cop suspended for links with criminal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days, after former Jatni IIC Sanjib Kumar Mohanty was arrested by Vigilance sleuths for bribery, a constable posted at Jankia police station, was suspended for having links with a criminal.

Besides suspending the constable, Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray has also transferred Jankia IIC to the district headquarters over ‘poor administration’ including disposing of public grievances.

Khurda Town police had recently nabbed five persons while they were planning to commit dacoity in the area. Police sources said the cops received information that the constable had a nexus with one of the arrested dacoits.

The SP said the suspended constable’s bank account is being verified. Police are also investigating if the IIC was getting any monetary benefits from the criminal through the constable.