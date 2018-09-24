Home States Odisha

Flood situation improves in Odisha 

With the cyclonic storm crossing Odisha and flood situation improving, the district administration on Sunday started the assessment of damage to property in flood-affected villages.

Published: 24th September 2018

A breached embankment of Tamasa canal in Malkangiri district | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the cyclonic storm crossing Odisha and flood situation improving, the district administration on Sunday started the assessment of damage to property in flood-affected villages.
Collector Manish Agarwal, who visited several rain-affected villages, including worst-hit Potteru on Sunday, said the assessment of damage caused to the property, agricultural lands, roads and infrastructure is going on at a war-footing and the  report would be submitted to the State Government soon. Electricity and phone services have been restored in most of the affected areas, he added.

The Collector also visited MV-130 and Namkonda villages under Kalimela block on Sunday and interacted with the affected villagers there. While taking stock of the free community kitchen opened by the administration, he said as per the direction of the State Government,  seven days of relief are being provided to the victims in flood-affected areas of the district. The Chief Minister on Friday announced relief for adults at `60 per day whereas children below 12 years will receive relief at `45 per day.

Electricity supply was restored in worst-hit Potteru village on Saturday night, while normalcy has returned to most of the villages. The affected villagers have started returning to their homes after rainwater receded, he added.

The Collector said ex gratia will soon be released for the family of four-year-old Rahul Khilla of Sishuguda village, who died after a portion of wall of a house fell on him on Friday night.

Calamity in Potteru ‘man-made’

Residents of worst-hit Potteru called the calamity  ‘man-made’ and said unplanned release of water into Tamasa main canal led to the recent floods in the village. The release of water into the canal on the day of heavy downpour aggravated the situation with water entering their houses, they alleged. The embankment of the canal was breached at 14 places damaging crops and property worth ` one crore. They demanded a probe into the incident. Odisha Seeds Corporation chairman Aravind Dhali visited Manyamkonda and Kangrukonda villages.

