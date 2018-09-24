NHRC rejects Government reply, orders to pay compensation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting aside the contention of Odisha Government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reiterated its recommendations that the State pay Rs14 lakh to 56 women who had undergone sterilisation operation by using cycle pump at a camp in Angul district.

In response to a show cause notice of the apex rights panel, the State Government had contended that none of the women reported any complaint or complication pursuant to the operation. “There were no lapses on the part of the administration and in fact, due care was taken and better services were provided to the women who had undergone sterilisation at the camp on December 28, 2014. Hence, it was not in favour of providing monetary relief to the women,” the State Government had informed the Commission.

In response to the NHRC notice, the Health and Family Welfare Department had admitted that the insufflators were not used because the surgeon was not accustomed to it and despite instructions to all CHCs not to conduct more than 30 operations per day, the surgeon had conducted surgeries on 56 women in two phases.

Though the Government in its reply had requested to withdraw the direction for compensation as the victims did not allege any complication post surgery, the Commission observed that the explanation was not acceptable and asked the Chief Secretary to submit the compliance report along with proof of payment within six weeks.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the Commission had directed the State Government to pay Rs 25,000 each to 56 victims.Tripathy had alleged that the doctors had used bicycle pump to inflate abdomen of the women while conducting tubectomy in the sterilisation camp. Usually, insufflators are used in laparoscopic operation to pump carbon dioxide gas into the abdomen of women for regulating gas pressure during the operation.

“But the abominable method was adopted at the Angul camp due to lack of sophisticated surgical equipment for inflating abdomen. Bicycle pumps are being used as substitute as insufflators are not available in rural areas. It means rural women are being discriminated against their urban counterparts,” he alleged.