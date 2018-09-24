Home States Odisha

Normalcy back in Daye-hit districts

Normalcy has been restored in districts which received heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Daye two days back, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Sunday.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“The situation has become normal as there has been no heavy rainfall in the districts on the day. Besides, flood water from low lying areas of these districts has started receding,” Sethi said. Restoration and damage assessment work in the affected districts is being carried out by the administration, Sethi said.

Malkangiri, Ganjam, Puri and Balasore districts were most affected by heavy rains that lashed various parts of the State from September 20 to 22 under the impact of Daye. On Saturday the SRC had asked Collectors of these districts to submit damage assessment report within 15 days.The SRC office said Malkangiri, Puri and Ganjam received less than 10 mm rainfall while Balasore didn’t receive any rains on Sunday.

On the other hand, hundreds of people residing in low-lying areas of Balimela, Poteru, Korukonda and MV3 in Malkangiri continue to suffer as houses have been completely damaged in the flash floods. Similarly, residents of low-lying villages of Basta, Remuna and Sadar block in Balasore district also faced difficulties as Jalaka river continued to flow above the danger mark of 5.50 metre.

Meanwhile, water in Baitarani river dropped below the danger level of 17.83 metre and was flowing at 17.66 metre. Similarly, water level of Budhabalanga has also dropped, the SRC officials said and added that water level of all major rivers are now below the danger mark.

