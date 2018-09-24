Home States Odisha

One more succumbs to dengue at SCB

One more person succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more person succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday. The 18-year-old patient was identified as Saumya Ranjan Nayak of Arakhia under Kujanga block in Jagatsinghpur.

According to hospital sources, Saumya was admitted to SCBMCH on September 20 and was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Medicine department. This is the fifth dengue death case at the premier Government run hospital in the current season.

As on Sunday, 103 dengue patients have availed treatment at SCBMCH and 17 of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated. Total 72 blood samples have been sent for laboratory test and 17 have tested positive.

The positive cases include six from Kendrapara, four each from Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, two from Nayagarh and one from Jajpur district, said Assistant Nodal Officer of SCB Dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dengue SCB Medical College and Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival