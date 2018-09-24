One more succumbs to dengue at SCB

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more person succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday. The 18-year-old patient was identified as Saumya Ranjan Nayak of Arakhia under Kujanga block in Jagatsinghpur.

According to hospital sources, Saumya was admitted to SCBMCH on September 20 and was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Medicine department. This is the fifth dengue death case at the premier Government run hospital in the current season.

As on Sunday, 103 dengue patients have availed treatment at SCBMCH and 17 of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated. Total 72 blood samples have been sent for laboratory test and 17 have tested positive.

The positive cases include six from Kendrapara, four each from Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, two from Nayagarh and one from Jajpur district, said Assistant Nodal Officer of SCB Dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty.