Rahatkar slams State Government for rising crime against women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday slammed the State Government for rising atrocities and violence against women. Accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of turning a blind eye to the increasing atrocities on women, Rahat said even minor girls are not safe in the State.

Addressing a presser here ahead of the three-day national executive committee meeting at Puri, she said the State Government has not taken any visible action to stop atrocities against women. The BJD Government has utterly failed to implement the Central schemes meant for women.

Rahatkar, who was given a rousing welcome by Mahila Morcha activists on her arrival in the City, said the national executive committee meeting will deliberate on these issues during the three-day convention of the women’s wing of the party. Apart from passing a condolence resolution remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rahatkar said the meeting will pass two more resolutions, one political and the other on women policy and its implementation by the States.

Informing that about 8,000 Mahila Shakti Kendras are functioning in the State, Rahatkar said detailed organisational programmes will be prepared for strengthening the booth level committees. Five women members will work for each booth committee and make door-to-door visit to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi Government at Centre and failures of Naveen Patnaik Government in the State.

National BJP president Amit Shah will inaugurate the convention which will also be attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basant Panda, Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo, State Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida and former minister Surama Padhi.