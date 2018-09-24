Home States Odisha

Rahatkar slams State Government for rising crime against women

National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday slammed the State Government for rising atrocities and violence against women.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday slammed the State Government for rising atrocities and violence against women. Accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of turning a blind eye to the increasing atrocities on women, Rahat said even minor girls are not safe in the State.

Addressing a presser here ahead of the three-day national executive committee meeting at Puri, she said the State Government has not taken any visible action to stop atrocities against women. The BJD Government has utterly failed to implement the Central schemes meant for women.

Rahatkar, who was given a rousing welcome by Mahila Morcha activists on her arrival in the City, said the national executive committee meeting will deliberate on these issues during the three-day convention of the women’s wing of the party. Apart from passing a condolence resolution remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rahatkar said the meeting will pass two more resolutions, one political and the other on women policy and its implementation by the States.

Informing that about 8,000 Mahila Shakti Kendras are functioning in the State, Rahatkar said detailed organisational programmes will be prepared for strengthening the booth level committees. Five women members will work for each booth committee and make door-to-door visit to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi Government at Centre and failures of Naveen Patnaik Government in the State.

National BJP president Amit Shah will inaugurate the convention which will also be attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basant Panda, Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo, State Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida and former minister Surama Padhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival