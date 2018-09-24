Home States Odisha

Rain helps them make quick buck

The youths catch fish from June to mid-October every year from inundated paddy fields. The seasonal business requires no investment and assures high returns.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Youths catch fish from inundated paddy fields | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: ‘Make hay while the sun shines’ is not just a proverb for hundreds of unemployed youths of the district. For these youngsters, the rainy season presents an unusual yet lucrative opportunity to earn a quick buck.

The youths catch fish from June to mid-October every year from inundated paddy fields. The seasonal business requires no investment and assures high returns. Susant Behera (39) of Dhenkanal-Sankarpur area says heavy rains mean good business for people like him. He makes Rs 55,000 a year catching fish from inundated paddy fields. For Jadumani Behera and others of Mendhapada in Parjang block, the seasonal business opportunity provides an escape from daily wage. Listening to Meteorological department predictions constitute a part of the routine these ingenious youngsters follow during the period.  Their area of activity is  Mendhapada minor irrigation project.

Ramesh Sahoo said he recently caught 10 different varieties of fish in just one hour.  On an average, he catches at least one quintal fish every day which he sells for Rs 170 to Rs 200 per kg in the nearby market, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fish Fish business

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival